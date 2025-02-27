Tori Spelling's kids "don't know" much about her career.

The 51-year-old actress - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and seven-year-old Beau with her ex-husband Dean McDermott - attained worldwide fame through her role as Donna Martin on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' but admitted that all these years later, her kids aren't aware of her celebrity status.

She told E! News: "They don't know who I am! They're like 'Is dinner ready?', '90210', they're like 'What is that?' And friends are like 'My mom watches that!' Um, 'Scary Movie 2' they know me from."

The podcast host is the daughter of late legendary producer Aaron Spelling and recalled spending her summers at his office developing a passion for what he did.

She said: "I grew up like adoring my dad. Even at five years old, I didn't want to go to summer camp. I just wanted to go to my dad to the office and hang under his desk.

"I'd open his briefcase and go through his scripts and help him. I just loved what I did."

And now, Tori - who called time on her marriage to Dean in 2024 after almost 20 years together - is now starring in the Lifetime movie 'Abducted in the Everglades' and admitted that the on-location shooting didn't really bother her at all after what she has been through in her personal life over the course of the last few years.

She said: "I told everyone and they're like 'But there's mosquitoes, and there's alligators!' After what I've been through personally in the last couple of years, that's nothing. Bring it on! I did all my own stunt."