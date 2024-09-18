Tori Spelling credits 'Dancing With the Stars' with helping her "find" herself.

The 51-year-old actress - who filed for divorce from Dean McDermott in March after 17 years of marriage - told her professional partner Pasha Pashkov that she had rejected an opportunity to take part on the show every year but had finally agreed to compete in the 33rd season of the dance competition series as part of her attempt to make a fresh start.

Asked by Pasha why she had said yes this time, she said on Tuesday's (17.09.24) premiere: “[Turning] 50 hit, and my life exploded. I’m going through a really public divorce. I’m really trying to find myself again.

“Everything I thought I was has been burned to the ground."

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress was asked to choose her personal anthem to dance to and selected Pink's 'Trustfall'.

She explained: “If I am gonna fall, imma catch myself cause imma trust me.”

Although the judges declared her foxtrot to be "a little stiff" and advising she has "a lot of work to do", Tori couldn't have been happier after her performance.

She pumped her fist and told presenter Julianne Hough: “I found her! It only took me 51 years...

"[This is] really out of my comfort zone.”

Meanwhile, Jenn Tran also admitted she was using the show to move on from heartbreak after revealing she and fiance Devin Strader had split during 'The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose' earlier this month.

She reflected: “I truthfully felt like my heart was getting ripped out of my chest. Now I’m here with a little bit of vengeance...

"[I want] to be able to just be independent."

Judge Derek Hough hailed her partnership with dancer Sasha Farber a "perfect match".

After seeing the pair's Cha Cha to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers', he said: "Forget about The Bachelorette because you found your perfect match right here with Sasha. Y’all are, like, adorable.”