Tori Spelling "froze" after being told to flee her Los Angeles home.

Tori Spelling was recently forced to flee her home

The 51-year-old star has confessed to panicking while she was trying to flee her property amid the recent wildfires.

Tori - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, seven, with her ex-partner Dean McDermott - said on her 'MisSpelling' podcast: "When we evacuated and fled, we just literally, we did the best we could, I would say, in 30 minutes or less.

"In 30 minutes or less, we packed up six lives and three animals ... I don't know how we did it, honestly."

Tori actually didn't know what items to grab when she opened her closet.

The actress - who was married to Dean between 2006 and 2024 - shared: "Here's me, self-professed hoarder my whole life, and ... it could be gone. In the moment, I was like, 'I don't know what to take.'"

Tori admitted that the evacuation was a chaotic process. However, the safety of her children was always her primary concern.

The actess - who previously played Donna Martin on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' - said: "I said, 'Listen, everyone has a different way of handling things and what's important to them. If we can get it in the car, let's get it in the car'.

"We packed everyone in. Everyone was saying, 'I can't move. I can't breathe.' And my daughter said, 'Mom, you're not gonna be able to see out the back'.

"I mean, I don't even know how we got ourselves packed into that car. It was like Tetris on the next level - and not in a good way. It was just jammed in."