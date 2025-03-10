Tori Spelling's son Beau has been struck down by norovirus just days after his eighth birthday.

Tori Spelling's son Beau has been struck down with norovirus just days after his eighth birthday

The 51-year-old actress - who is also mother to Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, and Finn, 12 with her ex-husband Dean McDermott - was forced to take a break from social media to care for her youngest and updated fans about the situation on Sunday (10.03.25) evening as she revealed her son is suffering from the stomach bug.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sorry for the pause in social media lately.

"Norovirus waits for no one!"

Just days earlier, the former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star also used her platform to share that Beau had taught her "compassion, empathy, kindness" since coming into the world.

She wrote: "You came into this world imprinting your name across my mind. Telling me exactly who you are and setting a lifetime tone of being my greatest teacher. Age is just a human number. You teach me everyday wisdom, compassion, empathy, kindness, at times bossiness [crying laughing emoji] and endless interest in life it’s so inspiring.

"Your attention to detail and love of creativity drives me forward on my darkest days,” she continued. “A bright burning beacon of hope you will undoubtedly lead all in anything you choose to do. Your humor makes me laugh out loud. Inquisitive beautiful human! I’m so proud you chose me to be your mom. You fixed something in me that I didn’t think possible in this lifetime. I love you Beauseph xo #happybirthday #thisis8 #mybaby."

Dean - who split from Tori in 2024 after nearly 20 years of marriage - also took to social media to celebrate.

He wrote on Instagram: "My Dude is 8 years old today!!! I can’t believe it

"They grow up so fast!! I love you Buddy!!"