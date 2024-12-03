Tori Spelling stopped speaking to Luke Perry "for months" when he tried to stick up for her.

The 51-year-old actress starred opposite Luke - who died of a stroke in 2019 at the age of 52 - on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' during the 1990s but revealed that when she was dating Nick Savalas, her co-star took an instant dislike to him and it all culminated in a physical "brawl" during a Christmas Eve party.

Speaking on her misSPELLING podcast, she said: "I came in with Nick. … Luke couldn’t hide [his dislike]. When Nick would say hi, he would look away and walk away.

“I don’t know what exactly happened, but I think Nick approached Luke to be like, ‘What’s up?' I don't know what happened next, but there was literally a brawl, and Jason had to break it up, and they went outside.

"And it was awful because Nick was like, 'I'm leaving. I'm out of here,' and I was crying. I'm like, 'Please don't leave. Please don't leave. I'm sorry. My friends are mad. It was not a good situation."

"I mean, in all fairness, Nick instigated it, but Luke loved me so much. He was like, 'I can't take this anymore. I can't watch you treat her this way.

""It was crazy. It was really embarrassing. Luke and I didn't talk for months on set."

Tori - who dated Nick from 1992 to 1995 - was "so upset" with the fallout but came to realise further down the line that Luke had only been trying to look out for her.

She said: "I was p*****. I was upset. And then, of course, he was right, and he was just trying to protect me and save me from this. He was like, 'I couldn't watch you go through this. '[You are like] family to me. Seeing this guy, the way he treated you just wasn't OK and I couldn't stand by anymore."

Just after their relationship had ended, Tori alleged that Nick "was never physically abusive, but he was verbally abusive" but has claimed that they are "fine now" and are "on speaking terms" with one another.