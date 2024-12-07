Tori Spelling feels a lot of guilt after her divorce from Dean McDermott.

Tori Spelling's mom guilt

The 51-year-old reality TV star admitted she is experiencing "mom guilt" as she worries about the lack of stability in her children's lives.

Speaking on her podcast 'Misspelling', she said: "I’m constantly letting [my kids] down because my life is not stable. Their lives are not stable. The love’s there, but they’re on this roller-coaster with me, unfortunately.

"As a parent, financially, work was really stable for quite a long time. I had multiple shows and multiple product lines and brands and just was a workhouse and an empire. That’s when I had four of my kids and they were able to not see a different side. They were able to have a certain life that I provided for them through work and then all of a sudden, things weren’t stable.”

Tori and Dean, 58 - who share children Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, seven, - split in March after 18 years together.

And, Tori admitted she worries about the children reading about the split online.

She said: "They’re privy to more than I think that I’m comfortable with children being privy to just because we move as a family unit now because we’re just — I shouldn’t say fight or flight — but we’re going. They’re on this journey with me and I can’t keep things from them. I have children that are old enough that they read things online. They read the false stuff, but they read the semi-accurate stuff and they read the true stuff.”

She also worries about the burden on her older children.

She said: "When I’m working and I’m gone all day, it falls a lot on my 16-year-old to really oversee the family. I feel really guilty when I come home at the end of the day.

"People have babysitters or nannies or housekeepers or things like that, but we’re just us — I know that’s probably really hard for the public to understand, but it’s true."