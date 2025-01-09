Tori Spelling’s mother lost her $23 million vacation home in California to the Palisades fire.

Broadway producer Candy, 79, lived in the palatial property with her late TV and film producing icon husband Aaron Spelling, and told fans in an emotional interview on Thursday (09.01.25) she had become the latest celebrity to lose her house to the wildfires that have plagued Los Angeles.

She told TMZ: “I’m in shock and processing this massive loss for our family.

I am beyond grateful for the memories. It was truly a wonderful gift to have.”

She added her late husband “loved” the beachfront property.

Candy’s close friend and realtor Josh Flagg also told TMZ he was “devastated” over the loss – adding: “I have so many memories in this house. The house is gone but the memories are not.

“This is a total shame. This entire fire is a shame. This did not need to be happen.”

The Malibu property on the coast of La Costa Beach had been Candy’s home for the last 52 years.

She and Aaron, who got married in 1968, purchased the Malibu property in 1972 before expanding their estate by purchasing and remodelling the home next door in the 1990s.

The finished 8,000-square-foot house featured seven bedrooms, including two primary suites.

Candy had put the mansion on the market for $23 million in 2019 before taking it off for undisclosed reasons.

Among the celebrities who have lost their homes are reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, whose mansion in the Palisades burned to the ground.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, Eugene Levy and Mandy Moore also fled their homes.