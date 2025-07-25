'It’s totally different than anything I’ve ever had before': Zac Brown smitten with new fiancee

Zac Brown says his relationship with his new fiancée is “totally different than anything I’ve ever had before”.

The Zac Brown Band star, 46, first revealed his romance with Kendra Scott in May when they walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas and after announcing their engagement, the smitten star shared how happy he is with Kendra, 51.

He told Us Weekly: “Finding someone I’m so like-minded with and share and align in such a way, it’s such an incredible thing. It’s totally different than anything I’ve ever had before.”

It was previously revealed that the couple had met through a mutual friend and spent a few months getting to know each other privately before going public with their relationship.

The wedding will mark Zac's third trip down the aisle. He was previously married to Shelly Sloan - the mother of his five children - but the union ended in divorce in 2018 after 12 years.

At the time, the former couple noted they felt "blessed" to have been together for so long and would always "love" their family but they had grown apart as they looked forward to their "next venture" in life.

In a statement, they explained: "We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple.

"We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.

"This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

Zac went on to tie the knot with model/actress Kelly Yazdi in August 2023 but the couple split just four months after the wedding.

In a joint statement released at the time, they told TMZ.com: "We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains.

"We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."