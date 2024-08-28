Towa Bird "understands" the fascination surrounding her relationship with Reneé Rapp.

The 25-year-old musician was the lead guitarist for Reneé's 'Snow Hard Feelings Tour', and in March, the pair made their debut at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty, and Towa insists she gets why people are so "curious" about their romance.

In a new interview, Towa - who has also worked with Olivia Rodrigo - confessed she is "obsessed" with the 'Mean Girls' star, 24, and that they partied a little too hard on tour together.

She told Nylon: “I’m obsessed with her, too — repeat!

“It was really lovely that she shared her stage with me. That was a f****** rock star tour… We were just partying after every show. It’s so unsustainable, it’s terrible form from everyone, but it was so much fun.”

She added of the attention they receive: “Everyone [wanting to know] about my business, I understand. We’re living in what feels like the first couple of years where there are actually lesbians, queer women, who are out and on the radio [at the same time].

“I understand why people are wanting to bite. When you’re doing the first of something, people are curious… I would want to know too.”

Meanwhile, Reneé previously admitted she feels a "responsibility" as a queer celebrity.

She told The Independent newspaper: "There’s an inherent responsibility. If you’re somebody who has any sort of visibility as a queer person, right?"

She added: "You want to be careful and respectful and inclusive and really honest. I was freaked out when it started becoming this public thing.

"Also, I was making it a public thing. I still go through this now - I was speaking to my girlfriend this morning, being like, ‘Oh my God, I talk about being gay so much,’ and beating myself up for it, but then I’m like, ‘What am I beating myself up for? What are these internalised homophobic remarks I’m saying to myself?’"