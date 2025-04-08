Tracy Chapman has revealed why she refuses to stream music in the digital age.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 61, said she chooses to buy physical copies of albums for the benefit of fellow performers.

She revealed in a rare interview with The New York Times: “I only buy music in physical form. Artists get paid when you actually buy a CD or the vinyl. That’s important to me.”

Tracy, whose breakout hit ‘Fast Car’ became a timeless classic, also added: “I don’t listen to as much (music) as I used to.

“It’s a physical commitment of going out into the world and finding things.”

But she insisted she continues to seek out new music, including tracks from contemporary artists such as Charli XCX and Chappell Roan.

Tracy added: “It’s not music that I would make, but I appreciate that we’re in this moment where there’s a path for artists like that, and they can even have success.”

Tracy’s comments come as she celebrates the 35th anniversary of her 1988 debut album with a vinyl reissue.

In the interview, the singer also reflected on her songwriting process, explaining she is still writing “story songs”.

She added while she has been labelled a protest singer, she doesn’t fully accept the label.

Tracy went on: “I’ve been lucky in that I get to make a living by pursuing a creative endeavour and letting my mind go where it wants.”

The singer also reflected on the characters in her tunes, specifically those in ‘Fast Car’, clarifying the song was fictional.

She said about its lyrics: “I was not, at 24, married with a couple kids – not that there’s anything wrong with that – but this is a work of fiction in that regard.”

Tracy also recently made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Grammys, where she performed ‘Fast Car’ alongside Luke Combs.

But Tracy, who last toured in 2009, said she has no immediate plans to return to the stage.

She added: “If I were to tour, I would tour for something new, new material.

“But that would be the thing that would be most interesting to me at this point.”