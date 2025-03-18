Tracy Morgan was taken out of a New York Knicks game in a wheelchair after appearing to fall ill during the game.

Tracy Morgan fell ill courtside

The 56-year-old comic was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden on Monday (17.03.25) when, according to photos and footage circulating online, he began vomiting onto the floor.

He was then taken out of the arena in a wheelchair holding what appeared to be a red-stained white towel to his face, with one poster on X sharing that he had a nose bleed.

The spectator posted alongside a photo: "Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok (sic)"

The game - which saw the Knicks beat Miami Heat 116-95 - was delayed for around 10 minutes in the third quarter due to the former '30 Rock' actor's medical incident.

A spokesperson for the star has yet to comment on what happened or offer an update on his condition.

A Madison Square Garden representative told People magazine: "We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside."

This isn't the first time Tracy - who has diabetes and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010 - has experienced public medical issues.

In 2012, he collapsed outside a building at the Sundance Film Festival, with his representative saying it was due to a combination of exhaustion and altitude.

Tracy - who returned to work a few days later - posted on social media afterwards: “Superman ran into a little kryptonite. The high altitude in Utah shook up this kid from Brooklyn."

And in 2014, he broke his leg and was in a coma for two weeks, later relearning how to walk and talk, after the limo he was riding in was hit from behind by a Walmart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike. Tragically, his friend, fellow passenger James McNair, was killed in the accident.

Truck driver Kevin Roper - who hadn't slept for 28 hours when he crashed - later accepted a plea deal to complete 300 hours of community service in order to avoid trial.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star previously expressed his forgiveness towards the driver.

He told People magazine on the 10th anniversary of the crash last year: “I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family.

"And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you."