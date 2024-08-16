Tragic ‘America’s Got Talent’ comic Perry Kurtz has been hailed as a “staple in the comedy community” who will be “greatly missed”.

Tragic ‘America’s Got Talent’ comic Perry Kurtz has been hailed as a ‘staple in the comedy community’ who will be ‘greatly missed’

The stand-up – who made his name after appearing in series eight of ‘AGT’ and on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ – was killed aged 73 on Thursday (15.08.24) in a hit-and-run in the LA neighbourhood of Tarzana, with his passing coming to light on Friday.

His agent Dante Rusciolelli has now issued a tribute statement to the much-loved comic, telling the New York Post: “Golden Artists Entertainment and myself are personally devastated by this news.

“Perry was not only a client, he’s been my friend since 1987.

“He has been a staple in the Los Angeles comedy community for decades and will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with his family.”

A source also told MailOnline Perry used to delight companions with “stories for days” about his late comic friend Robin Williams – who he supported at a show in 2014, before the stand-up took his life that year aged 63.

The insider added Perry was “always chasing his next career goal and how to make people laugh and be on TV”.

They added: “Though tragic the way he went, he would be loving everyone talking about him right now.”

Perry’s death was confirmed by the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office – with an official cause of death being deferred pending an autopsy.

He was struck by a grey Honda Civic at around 11.20pm on Thursday according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, and pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ has reported a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death.

He was travelling between shows when he was killed, with his daughter Zelda Velazquez also confirming his death in a social media post.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene and Foxla has reported police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death.

Officials in the LAPD said Perry was crossing the street at Ventura Boulevard and Melvin Avenue when a car allegedly being driven by the teen struck the comic.

The teenager is said to have been arrested after a witness contacted authorities an hour after the crash.

They apparently saw the suspect’s vehicle “oddly parked” and with a “broken windshield”.

When Perry appeared on ‘AGT’ in 2006 he rapped about the judges but was rejected with three ‘No’s’ from the panel.

But his stand-up career took off and in 2018 he appeared on James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ where he stunned fans by playing an instrument with his tongue.

His comedy career started in the 1970s with gigs at comedy clubs in LA and New York.