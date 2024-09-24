Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are committed to keeping their son Rocky "out of the spotlight".

Travis Barker has revealed someone took a picture of his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy

The Blink-182 drummer, 48, and the Poosh founder, 45, are doing everything in their power to keep their 10-month-old baby's life private, but it's not easy given they are in one of the most famous families on the planet, and they have already had someone take a picture of the tot.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Travis said: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight."

The rock star admits he wishes he kept his older children - son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18 - out of the spotlight.

Travis - who is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whose mom is his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 49, as well as Kourtney and Scott Disick's children Penelope, 12, Reign, nine, and Mason, 14 - added: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids.

"I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

The 'Feeling This' hitmaker also spoke about his special musical bond with his musician son Landon.

He said: "When I was growing up, I was into the Beastie Boys, Slayer, King Diamond and Minor Threat while my dad was listening to Johnny Cash, Buck Owens and Willie Nelson. At the time it was hard, having different musical tastes. But my son and I have had the same musical taste all our lives."

He continued: "It's the coolest relationship.

"Landon is home, most of the time, creating music by himself. But when I'm home, he asks me to do a few days in the studio or help finish a song, or listen to them, and I help him however I can."

Asked what advice he has passed down to his son, he replied: "If you want to be great, you've got to spend countless days in the studio.

You've got to make so much music before you make the music that you want to put out and give to the world."