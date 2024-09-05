Travis Kelce was "very cautious" about telling people about his romance with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seemingly kept their romance private for a while to 'protect peoples' privacy'

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and the pop megastar are believed to have got together in July 2023 and Taylor went on to make her first public appearance supporting Travis at one of his football games a year ago.

Travis' brother says due to the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker's life being under "such a microscope", the NFL star wanted to make sure they were "respectful to peoples’ privacy" and so he waited to tell his family about his relationship with the 34-year-old Grammy winner.

His sibling told 'The Pivot Podcast': “I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody.

“Because the reality is, [Swift] is under such a microscope.

"I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to peoples’ privacy. And I think they’re still trying to do that. And, like, even now, I want to be respectful of them. And I don’t want anybody to feel like … I’m violating some type of private relationship, right?”

Likewise, retired NFL star Jason – who hosts the ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother – is always cautious to discuss their relationship.

He insisted: “It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship. But he is my brother and I’m very happy for him.”

Taylor previously admitted the pair enjoyed plenty of time together at the start of their romance before going public.

She revealed they started hanging out after the sportsman mentioned her on ‘New Heights’.

She told Time magazine: "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Taylor added of their first public outing together: "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."