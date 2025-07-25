Travis Kelce has lifted the lid on his "adventures" with girlfriend Taylor Swift since they stepped out of the spotlight.

Travis Kelce has give fans a glimpse into his adventures with Taylor Swift

The 35-year-old pop star has been enjoying some well-deserved time off since wrapping The Eras Tour in December while Travis has been on a break since playing in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February and they have been laying low during their downtime - but not the football star has give fans a glimpse into what the couple has been up to by sharing pictures on Instagram.

Travis captioned the snaps: "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100]."

One snap showed the couple wearing all white outfits and matching baseball hats with Travis' cap emblazoned with the word 'Captain' and Taylor's reading 'First Mate'.

They were also seen enjoying a snowy vacation in Montana with friends and going ice skating, while another picture showed them dressed up for a date night in a bar. The snaps showed them hanging out with friends and family including Erin Andrews and Este Haim.

A friend of the couple recently revealed they have been "in vacation mode" during their time out of the spotlight.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker struck up a friendship with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, 23, after they watched Travis, 35, from a private suit in January during a playoff game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked if they'll be supporting her this season, she told USA Today: "Oh gosh, I don’t know. I mean, I hope so. “I feel like they’re also living - they’re in a nice, in vacation mode right now. So I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight.

"But I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the [Indiana] Fever either way."

Travis is due to get back to work next month when he begins preseason with the Chiefs before the regular NFL season gets underway in September.

Taylor has not yet given fans any indication of when she'll be returning to music as she won't be rerecording any more of her old albums since she was recently able to buy back her master recordings.

Fans had hoped the next Taylor's Version would be a reworking of her 2017 album Reputation, but she suggested it might no longer be happening she when announcing her masters deal.

In a letter posted on her website, Taylor wrote: "To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it.

"Not the music, or the photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased vault tracks from that album to hatch. I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right."