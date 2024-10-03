Travis Kelce is "enjoying" his new role as a game show host.

The 34-year-old sports star has landed his first role as a television host for the Amazon Prime show 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' - which is a spin-off of 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?' - and he is thriving as a presenter due to his love for the format.

Travis told 'Extra': “I’ll tell you what, I enjoyed game shows as a kid so maybe this is the lane. I’m enjoying it today.

“When I was a kid, I used to literally play hooky from school… I used to sit there and just watch game shows all day and it’s always been something for me and I always imagined I would enjoy it and sure enough as I’m doing it today, I’m enjoying it.

"I'd say the STEM, science, math, things like that, that's kind of where my realm is and I just stay in there. But any history questions, I'm like, 'I don't know if anybody knows that,' and sure enough, everybody does but me."

Each episode will see an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of topics, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize.

The NFL Kansas City Chiefs player- who is dating Taylor Swift - also revealed that he finds it hard not to jump in and help the contestants on the show.

He added: "They will fire me if I give them any help. I have to be up here with a poker face because there is a lot of money on the line. But you already know, it's in my heart to help everyone out. I'm a team player. I'm a team player."

Travis shared that he thinks his brother Jason - who used to play in the NFL - would do well as a contestant on the show.

He said: "He was very studious. He was an honors student, he tested well and all that and everything. He decided to be in all advanced classes. I was like that's too much homework for me! But yeah, Jason, I think he would do pretty good. I'll be interested to hear him talk about it when he sees it (sic)."