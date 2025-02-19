Travis Kelce is "changing" because of new people in his life.

The 35-sports star has been dating singer Taylor Swift since 2023, and Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, has been staggered by his sibling's personal evolution.

Speaking about his brother's growth, Jason said on the 'Fitz and Whit' podcast: "It’s been staggering, honestly."

The 37-year-old star recalled Travis having a Peter Pan-like quality during his younger years.

Jason said: "One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up. He was like Peter Pan, the lost boys."

Jason acknowledged that the new people in Travis' life have had a healthy influence on him in recent times.

The former NFL star said: "I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you. That’s a good thing."

Despite this, Travis has retained a playful side to his personality.

Jason explained: "Trav, he is growing up. He’s still got that youthful enthusiasm. I think he’ll kind of always have that. It’s just part of his personality."

Meanwhile, Travis recently admitted to feeling inspired by Taylor during her Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs star admitted to taking inspiration from Taylor, 35, and her record-breaking tour.

Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl, Travis explained: "What I saw on that tour last year was pretty remarkable.

"To see the week-in, week-out travelling from one country to the next and how excruciating it is on her body and on her mind - and it’s not just her. It was her entire tour. It was an absolute machine and it was something I could admire watching."

Travis also revealed that he was focusing on his diet ahead of the Super Bowl.

He said: "I’ve been eating clean. I haven’t been drinking as much, a little lower on the pounds this week."