Travis Kelce is being lined up for a guest star appearance on 'Law and Order: SVU'.

Travis Kelce to guest star on Law and Order SVU?

The 35-year-old NFL's star's girlfriend is a huge fan of the long-running series, even naming one of her cat's Olivia after the main character Detective Olivia Benson, and star Mariska Hargitay has hinted that Travis could soon appear on the show.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I heard through the grapevine that he is a fan of the show. I think both brothers are."

Mariska admitted that she has received a number of ideas on how Travis could be incorporated into the show.

Travis and his retired NFL player brother Jason previously shared their love for the series on their podcast 'New Heights'.

Jason said: "We watched enough 'Law and Order' [growing up] that I think we got addicted to anything crime-related. If I ever just hear ‘dun-dun, I just sit down and ‘here we go.’”

Travis added: "Honestly, if 'Law and Order' is on, I’ll just sit there for, like, five minutes and if I catch on, I am just there for an hour."

Meanwhile, Travis recently made his scripted TV debut in Ryan Murphy's 'Grotesquerie', as Ed, a nurse at the hospital where Niecy Nash-Betts' husband is in a coma.

And, he has been praised by his co-stars.

Micaela Diamond, who plays Sister Megan Duval, told PEOPLE she and Kelce bonded as the two "newbies on set, being sponges, trying to figure it all out together", while Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Father Charlie Mayhew, said that Travis plays "such an exciting character in this show, and I think that people should be looking forward to seeing Travis shine because guy's a star".