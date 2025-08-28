Travis Kelce kept his proposal to Taylor Swift traditional by asking for her father’s blessing before popping the question.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, proposed to singer Taylor, also 35, in the garden of his house earlier this month and his father Ed Kelce, 73, has now revealed the athlete approached Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, 72, about a month ago to formally request permission to marry his daughter.

Ed said on Australian radio’s The Jimmy and Nath Show with Emma about the couple’s engagement, revealed by the pair on Instagram on 26 August: “I was talking to Scott Swift and Travis went to ask him for permission, and this was probably a month ago, and Scott said, ‘Well come on, when are you going to get this done?’”

Like Scott, Ed admitted he had been urging his son to move ahead with the proposal.

He added: “(Travis) didn't come to me for advice so much as I went to him to tell him, you know, ‘To get this done’.

“Travis had these plans to do it the next weekend before flying out to Brazil (for a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on 5 September.)

“He was going to make a big production out of it some place, wanted to make it a bit special. I told him the same thing Scott told him, ‘Asking her is what's going to make it special. It’s not where you do it. You know what I mean? You could do it on the side of the road’.

“Scott adds, ‘Just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. Just, you’re ready, you got the ring, go do it’.”

In the end, Travis followed that advice.

Ed said: “They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go’.

“I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.”

Ed went on: “I’ve never seen him quite so happy. I think it’s wonderful. These are two young people madly in love with each other and I think this is great.”

The dad also revealed that Travis had shown him a picture of the engagement ring designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in early July.

He told News 5’s John Kosich: “The family on both sides kind of assumed that this was going to happen because we've never seen our kids so happy.”

On social media, Taylor confirmed the engagement with a joint post with Travis.

She said: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alongside photos from the garden proposal.

The post was set to her 2024 track So High School, widely believed to be about her relationship with Travis.