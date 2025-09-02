Jason Kelce "never lost hope" that his brother Travis Kelce would find love.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently announced their engagement

The 35-year-old NFL star recently announced his engagement to Taylor Swift, and Jason admits that his sibling spent time "figuring things out" before he met Taylor.

Jason, 37, said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast: "I think I never lost hope that that would happen. I think he’s just … you’re young, you’re having fun, you’re figuring things out."

Jason was always convinced that Travis would find his dream girl one day.

The former sports star - who announced his retirement from the NFL in 2024 - shared: "At all times, I think I know my brother’s intentions. Who he is as a person and the values that my parents raised him with how he treats people, how he treats women and all these things, and I think eventually it works out if you go through life with that.

"He lives his life the right way. He’s a great person, he’s unselfish. Everything he does I think would lead to him finding somebody who would want to be with him for all the right reasons and more."

Travis and Taylor recently announced their engagement via an Instagram post.

Alongside a series of photos of the proposal, they wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [dynamite emoji] (sic)"

Taylor began dating Travis in 2023, and Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate at the Kansas City Chiefs - previously claimed that Taylor has helped to make the NFL franchise a "worldwide team".

He told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being wowed by Taylor's work ethic.

The 29-year-old star observed that she's "never not working".

He said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."