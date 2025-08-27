Travis Kelce reportedly picked out a $550,000 vintage-inspired engagement ring for Taylor Swift before he popped the question.

Travis Kelce bought Taylor Swift a $550,000 engagement ring

The happy couple announced their engagement to the world in an Instagram post on Tuesday (26.08.25) with pictures showing the singer sporting an eight-carat diamond sparkler - and a new report suggests Travis was determined to find a design his fiancee would love and had a "clear vision" for the ring.

A source told US Weekly magazine: "Travis is incredibly thoughtful. He had a clear vision of what he wanted. “He did it almost entirely on his own. He knows her so well and what she likes - a timeless, classic, vintage touch ...

"[He is] very observant and in tune with [Taylor's style] ... That drove his decision. He considered everything about what she’d like and want, and he paid attention to the jewelry she wears often for inspiration."

The ring is believed to have been designed by Kindred Lubbock at Artifex Fine Jewelry with an old mine brilliant cut diamond set on a gold band surrounded by smaller stones.

Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry told Brides magazine: "Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity.

"The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style.

"Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting."

He added: "We estimate the price of her ring to be $550,000."

Travis proposed to Taylor at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri and the singer shared pictures of the magical moment on her Instagram page with the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ."

The sports star's' father Ed Kelce has since the romantic forest proposal took place almost a fortnight ago, telling News 5: "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago.

"He was going to put if off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."