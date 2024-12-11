Travis Kelce has praised Taylor Swift for her "unbelievable" 'Eras' tour.

The 35-year-old footballer is currently dating pop megastar Taylor, 34, and made sure to give her a shoutout after she wrapped up her mammoth tour which made its way across the globe for almost two years.

Speaking on his 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "Shout out to Tay, and the unbelievable 'Eras' tour has finally come to an end."

Travis was joined by his older brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce on their podcast, and he couldn't quite believe that the tour had been going on since March 2023.

Travis said: "149 or 152. I forget which one it was. Somewhere in there. A f*** ton is how I sum it up. It's pretty crazy! Well, shout out to Tay.

"Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show. Obviously, it's her music, her tour and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor."

During the final show on Sunday (08.12.24), Taylor thanked her fans for making the 'Eras Tour' "the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging" experience of her life.

Introducing 'All Too Well', she: "The tour has been different from any tour I’ve ever done before in so many ways I can’t count, but I’d like to tell you a few. I’ve been touring since I was 15 years old and basically what I would do in the beginning … I would make an album, and then I would go on tour and the tour would be named after that album.

"And then I ended up putting out so much music so quickly that basically I had to think of a new way to do it, and I really hoped it was something that you would like, and I came with this idea of the 'Eras Tour.'

"And then the craziest thing about this has been — and the reason this has been the longest tour — is because you guys have made this into something completely unrecognizable from anything I’ve ever done in my life with your traditions, your passion...

"I never thought that writing one line about friendship bracelets would have you guys all making friendship bracelets, making friends and bringing joy to each other. That is the lasting legacy of this tour, that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love, and I couldn’t be more proud of you, honestly. That is all you."