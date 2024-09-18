Travis Kelce used to "lose [his] cool a lot of the time" when he under-performed on the football field.

Travis Kelce's mentality has evolved over recent years

The 34-year-old sports star - who won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year - has revealed how his on-field mentality has evolved over the years.

Travis - who is dating pop star Taylor Swift - said on the 'New Heights' podcast: "I stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago.

"I just went out there and started to play free and play for my guys. Sure enough, I think that’s the better mentality. You think about it more play by play and what your job is on that specific play."

Travis has made a relatively modest start to the new season - but he's now much more philosophical about his own performances.

He said: "For whatever reason, these past two games it hasn’t gone that way for me.

"That’s football, man. I’m not about to sit here and get frustrated about it. I used to get really, really p***** off and almost lose my cool a lot of the time from not having that success knowing I demand that out of myself. I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it’s tough for me to deal with me being mediocre or having stats that represent that."

Earlier this year, Travis insisted that he has no plans to retire from the NFL.

During an appearance on the 'Rich Eisen Show', Travis shared: "It didn’t cross my mind one bit.

"I think the excitement of the challenge of this year, being able to maybe do it a third time in a row - I think that alone was all I needed. That was an instant thought, so there was really not a chance in hell that I wasn’t coming back this year."