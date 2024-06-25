Travis Kelce "fell" for Taylor Swift because of how "genuine" she is around her loved ones and how "self-aware" she is.

Travis Kelce admires Taylor Swift for being 'genuine' and 'very self-aware'

The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs player, both 34, have been dating for almost a year now, and the NFL player has spilled on what attracted him to the 'Fortnight' singer in the first place, including the way she never takes the spotlight from him when she attends his big games.

He told the 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast: “She’s very self-aware... She understands situations like that, and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention, and she keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure."

The sportsman says she "really won" him "over" with how much she wants to "support" his career and how she just walks into the games like anyone else and isn't concerned about being mobbed by fans.

He said: “The first game she came to against the Bears, I was like, ‘I can probably set you up with everything,’ and she just walked right through the front door. There’s no like going down, talking to security, making sure she [gets to her seats]. She was like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ I was just like, ‘She got points for that.’ She’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that. She really won me over with that."

One of the downsides of being in a relationship with the biggest star on the planet, is the lack of privacy and being followed by paparazzi.

He said: “[Paparazzi] has been the craziest thing.

“Definitely the pulling up to the house, the just random, I don’t know… It’s a different demographic than the NFL, so it’s been cool to dabble in that and see her following and everything. It’s been fun because a lot more kids are into the game and the Chiefs fans have turned into a lot of her fans. And her fans have turned into Chiefs fans, so I’ve had fun with every aspect of it. But when you’re at home, you want privacy, and you don’t always get that.”