Travis Kelce could secure a $100 million deal for his 'New Heights' podcast.

Travis Kelce co-hosts the show with his brother

The 34-year-old sports star - who began dating Taylor Swift in 2023 - co-hosts the show with his brother Jason Kelce, and an industry insider has now suggested that it could be worth an eye-watering amount of money.

The source told PEOPLE: "They will absolutely get that much. These aren’t vanity deals, these shows are cash machines."

Travis' relationship with Taylor, 34, has helped to give the podcast series a big boost.

Travis' high-profile romance has also turned the Kansas City Chiefs player into a global superstar.

The insider added: "The tie-in to Taylor helped the show blow up."

Travis has become one of the most talked-about athletes in the world since he began dating Taylor, and Patrick Mahomes, Travis' teammate, recently claimed that Taylor has helped to make the Chiefs a "worldwide team".

Speaking to Time magazine, he explained: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being wowed by Taylor's down-to-earth attitude and her work ethic, explaining that she's always "working on something".

The 28-year-old sports star - who is one of the best players in the NFL - said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."