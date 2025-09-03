Travis Kelce has found announcing his engagement to Taylor Swift "fun".

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement last week

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop megastar announced on 26 August they were planning to tie the knot after two years together, and the 35-year-old sportsman has now spoken out for the first time since the news broke to express his gratitude at the response their happy news received.

In a preview clip for the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce: "I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that's been going on.

"It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."

Although an episode of New Heights has already been released since Taylor and Travis' engagement was announced, it was recorded before the news was made public so fans will be expecting the NFL star to have more to say when the latest instalment drops on YouTube on Wednesday (03.09.25).

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post with the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The couple's relationship was first made public in September 2023 when the Blank Space hitmaker was spotted in the crowd at one Kansas City Chiefs' games, although the pair had been dating privately for a few months beforehand.

Taylor has had several high-profile relationships in the past - including with former One Direction singer Harry Styles and actor Joe Alwyn - but revealed earlier this month that Travis was the guy she had been manifesting in many of her hit songs.

During an appearance on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, she said: "I was like, 'If this guy's not crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'"

Meanwhile, Ed Kelce revealed his three-time Super Bowl winning son Travis made his romantic forest proposal a fortnight ago after some encouragement from both him and Taylor's father Scott Swift.

He told News 5 Cleveland: "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago.

"He was going to put if off till this week ... he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."