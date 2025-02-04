Travis Kelce played coy when quizzed on his plans to propose to Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce wouldn't say if he plans to propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

The 35-year-old tight end - who has been dating the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker since summer 2023 - will turn out for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl on Sunday (09.02.25) but refused to confirm if he was thinking of popping the question to his girlfriend if his side with the NFL showpiece.

Asked during a press conference if he plans to propose at the Super Bowl, he simply said: "Wouldn’t you like to know?”

The sportsman praised his 35-year-old girlfriend for her unwavering support.

He said: “We both love to manifest things, for sure. You can’t say it isn’t real because we are here, right? Whatever she was doing, it helped.”

Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, is a big fan of his opposition, but while Travis hasn't discussed with him who he will cheer on at the weekend, he doesn't think it will be the Eagles this time round.

He said: “I don’t know her to have the [Eagles] fandom. I know her father has the Philadelphia fandom — as an Eagles fan.

“But I think he’ll be wearing red [this time].

"[Taylor will] be all for the Chiefs this time around, that’s for sure.”

Travis appeared baffled when asked if any of his teammates were not fan fans of the 'Karma' singer's work.

He replied: “Who is not a Swiftie?”

And the "biased" footballer picked out Taylor's most recent album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

He added: “I may be a little biased. ‘So High School’ and ‘The Alchemy,’ there’s a few there that are banging.”

With rumours rife that Taylor is readying to release 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)', her boyfriend insisted he could "not confirm or deny" that he knew any details about the record.

Travis took numerous questions about Taylor at the press conference, with the sports star revealing that she's "quite the cook".

He added: "I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable."