Travis Kelce struggled with how "quiet" the US Open was.

Travis Kelce isn't comfortable when it's quiet

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift went viral when they were spotted animatedly singing along to The Darkness' 2003 hit 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' as it played out over the speakers at the golf tournament over the weekend.

And the 34-year-old sportsman has admitted he had a strong urge to "heckle" Jannik Sinner as they watched him in action against Taylor Fritz because he was unaccustomed to the silence during play, so he was thrilled when the breaks gave him time to show his "personality".

Noting it was his first time attending the event, Travis said on his and brother Jason Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast: "This was a completely different world.

“It’s very quiet and you know us. When it’s very quiet we want to say something and we want to do something. I’m not a quiet person. I’ve never been a quiet person.

"I’ve always been the kid in the back of the class when it gets quiet, say something smart or say something funny, at least try to get a rise out of people. So the entire time I wanted to heckle the Italian, Sinner, the number one player in the world. And really try to get in his head to help my guy Fritzy out.”

But Travis "played it cool" and was "respectful".

He added: “I dressed the part. I acted the part.

“I was very quiet. Except for intermissions when they were playing music. That was the only time I was really showing my personality.”

Meanwhile, The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins recently admitted seeing the couple singing his song was "heartwarming".

He said on TikTok: “It was a really heartwarming moment for me, and my little girl can’t wait to tell her friends at school."

The 49-year-old rocker also revealed it wasn't the first time he's crossed paths with the 'Karma' singer as he was in the audience for her 'Eras Tour' show in Zurich in July.

He shared: “They put us in a lovely VIP area, I had Chris Rock on one side, Roger Federer on the other side, and I was just dad of the year.

“And to make matters even more spectacular, Taylor Swift actually sent me a lovely letter which was waiting for me in the VIP section, talking about how much she loves the song ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’.”

He also showed off a handwritten letter he had received from the 'Cruel Summer' singer, which read: “Justin, what a thrill to have you at the show! I’m a massive fan of yours and think ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ is one of the greatest songs of all time. I hope you and your family have fun at the show! Thanks so much for coming!”

The paper Taylor used had a printed header with her name and a subheading reading: "Songwriter. Feline enthusiast."