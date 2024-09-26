Travis Kelce loves watching 'Gossip Girl'.

The 34-year-old sports star has confessed to being a huge fan of the hit teen drama series, which ran between 2007 and 2012.

Asked to name some of his guilty pleasures on the 'New Heights' podcast, Travis shared: "I used to not tell everybody that I watched 'Gossip Girl' growing up."

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, then replied: "You watched 'Gossip Girl'?"

Travis - who began dating pop star Taylor Swift in 2023 - said: "It's so good, though. Dude, if you watched it, you could get in deep."

Taylor's showbiz pal, Blake Lively, had a starring role on the show, and Travis admitted to being a huge fan of the TV series.

The Kansas City Chiefs star added: "I mean, it's awesome.

"It's like a New York high school show with a lot of drama and basically everybody gossiping and talking s*** on each other."

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate - previously claimed that Taylor, 34, has helped to make the Kansas City Chiefs a "worldwide team".

He told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being wowed by Taylor's work ethic.

The 29-year-old star - who is one of the best players in the NFL - said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."