Travis Kelce is trying to "get [his] body right" ahead of the new NFL season.

The 34-year-old star - who has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023 - won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February, but Travis admits that he's facing a race against time to be fully fit for the new season.

Speaking at a training camp ahead of the new campaign, Travis shared: "The biggest thing was getting my body right.

"Last year was pretty taxing on my body and I mean, it is what it is. I’ve had more snaps than a lot of the guys, if not anybody in the NFL, over the past five [or] six years.

"I’m very fortunate, and very prideful of that. But, I know it has taken a toll on my body, so it’s just making sure that my body’s getting that rest and that ability to train harder and be able to withstand an entire 17- to 20-game season."

Travis has become one of the most talked-about athletes in the world since he began dating Taylor, and Patrick Mahomes, Travis' teammate, recently claimed that Taylor has helped to make the Chiefs a "worldwide team".

Speaking to Time magazine, he explained: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being wowed by Taylor's down-to-earth attitude and her work ethic.

The 28-year-old sports star said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."