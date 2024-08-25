Travis Kelce has urged Taylor Swift to "strengthen her security" after the ‘Eras Tour’ terror threat in Vienna.

Travis Kelce urges Taylor Swift to strengthen her security after Eras Tour terror threat in Vienna

The NFL star - who has been dating the 'Love Story' hitmaker for over a year - has reportedly told his girlfriend to strengthen her security setup after she was forced to cancel three shows in Vienna, Austria, due to a planned terror attack.

An insider told Life and Style: "Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her to get even more security.

“It’s been so horrible, he hated having to sit back and do nothing but wait. He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn’t do that.

“Anyway, she had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless.”

Taylor finished the European leg of her tour last week and took to Instagram to release a statement about the axed gigs and the end of the European shows.

She wrote on Instagram: "We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in. It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel.

"They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy, and their expertise.

"Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions.

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together."