Travis Kelce fears his NFL performance "slipped" because he was distracted by his growing entertainment career.

Travis Kelce wants to be more focused

The 35-year-old tight end - who is dating Taylor Swift - was devastated when his team Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in February and he is planning to give this season his full focus because he doesn't think he has played to his usual "standard" as he's also been involved in other ventures, such as hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and acting in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

He told America's GQ magazine: “Win a Super Bowl is the only goal. “It’s the only goal. It’s every goal.

“I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.

“I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it.’ I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard.

“I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys.”

Although Travis has enjoyed acting and working on his camera skills, he is unsure if its where his future lies when he eventually takes off his boots.

He said: “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll take it and run with it when I’m done playing, but I know that I want to stay around the football world as a profession and then dabble in other areas as well.”

The sportsman has grown under increased scrutiny as a result of his relationship with Taylor and he admitted he worries about what people think of him.

He said: “If someone says something that they don’t like about you, you have to be able to understand how you are portraying yourself for them to say that. I’m don’t want anyone to say anything negative about me. Some people don’t give a f***. I’m someone who does care.

“I do want people to look at me like I’m doing good in the world, I’m influencing and using my platform for the better, being a role model, being somebody that has done it the right way.”