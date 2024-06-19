Travis Kelce loves to make homemade shrimp linguine for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Speaking to former 'Bachelor' star Matt James at Kelce Jam in a clip shared on TikTok, Travis said: "I just recently found out how to make some home-cooked pasta. Like some actual noodles, home-cooked and everything. So I guess just some noodles with some spicy lemon garlic and shrimp.

"Shrimp linguine."

The NFL star sharing his go-to dish for treating his partner to comes after he recently said he won't dish the meals he and the pop superstar like to cook together.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight-end - who has been dating the 'All Too Well' hitmaker, also 34, since last July - insisted, he would like to keep their favourite dishes private as he considers it "personal".

Responding to a question about what they like to cook together after they were filmed in a kitchen for a YouTube Short, Travis said: "That’s a good question.

"I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal."

However, he did spill the sweet treats the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ hitmaker makes well.

Travis added: "Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll."

Dating one of the biggest stars on the planet means Travis is often asked lots of personal questions, and he was recently grilled about plans to propose to Taylor during an awkward moment at a charity event.

The football star was at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri - which raises money for the Children's Mercy Hospital - alongside his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and actor Paul Rudd and he appeared in a skit with actor/comedian Jason Sudeikis who pinned the sportsman down on whether he is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

Sudeikis asked him: "Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here. Hey, when are you going to make an honest woman out of her? Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore."

Travis smiled, rubbed his beard, and pointedly refused to answer the question.

It comes after New York Post column Page Six reported Travis plans to pop the question this summer on their first anniversary in July.

An insider told the publication: "They don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity ... Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan ... They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July."

The couple are believed to have got together in July 2023 and Taylor went on to make her first public appearance supporting Travis at one of his football games in September.