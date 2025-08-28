Travis Kelce’s mother has publicly shown her support for his engagement to Taylor Swift.

The NFL star, 35, and the singer, also 35, revealed the news they are set to get hitched on Tuesday (26.08.25) when Taylor shared images of the proposal in a flower garden with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

And Travis’ mum, Donna Kelce, 72, has now marked the occasion by changing her Facebook cover photo to side-by-side childhood pictures of Travis and Taylor.

Taylor’s post, which included photos of Travis on one knee among flowers, went viral in seconds.

It followed months of speculation about the couple, who first went public in September 2023 when Taylor appeared with Donna in a private box at a Chiefs game.

The following month, Donna spoke about the experience on the Got It From My Momma podcast.

She said: “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.”

Two days before the engagement was announced, Donna hinted at the news when asked about her son’s state of mind.

She told People: “I think his mind is settled. That’s about all I can tell you.”

Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, 73, also spoke about the engagement in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. Asked by reporter John Kosich whether he would be paying for the rehearsal dinner, Ed said: “I think he’ll help me out on that one.”

Ed added Travis proposed to Taylor almost two weeks before it was announced at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

He said: “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine’… they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

Ed also revealed his advice to his son ahead of the proposal.

He said: “I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event… when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Taylor’s engagement ring – an oval-cut diamond set in yellow gold – drew huge attention online, with fans noting its vintage style and hidden details, including a small ‘T’ on one side of the stone.

Some speculated there might be a matching initial on the opposite side to represent Taylor and Travis.

Social media users also highlighted the symbolic nature of the proposal’s garden setting, pointing out Taylor has sung about secret gardens in songs including I Hate It Here, Betty and The Great War.

Others compared the backdrop to images from her Lover album photoshoot.

The couple’s wedding date has not yet been confirmed, though reports suggest it may not take place until after the end of Travis’ latest NFL season.