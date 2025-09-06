Travis Kelce’s nieces are thrilled about his engagement to Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce’s nieces excited about new 'aunt' Taylor Swift

Travis’s brother Jason, 37, and his wife Kylie, 33, have four daughters - Wyatt, five, Ellie, four, Bennett, two, and Finn, who was born in March – and the girls are so excited to be getting another aunt.

Kylie told Good Morning America: “The girls are thrilled. They’re so excited they’re getting another aunt. We could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav.”

Kylie’s comments came after it was revealed that Travis’ family are "very happy" about the NFL star's engagement to Taylor, 35.

The 35-year-old sports star and the Cardigan hitmaker announced their engagement last month after two years of dating and an insider claimed that Travis' parents Donna and Ed, as well as Jason and Kylie, "adore" the music superstar.

A source told PEOPLE: "She goes out of her way to show the whole family how much she cares for not just Travis, but all of them, down to Jason's kids."

The insider explained how Taylor has impressed Kelce's family with "thoughtful gifts and bakes" despite being busy with her music commitments.

The source said: "They don't even know how she does it all considering her career. They're all very, very happy that Travis has Taylor in his life. She's entirely changed his world in all the best ways, and they're true partners. Taylor gets along so well with the family and they're just her biggest fans."

Travis is said to have known that being in a romantic relationship with Taylor would put a huge amount of attention on him but it was a price the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was willing to pay because he loves Swift so much.

The source said: "Having the spotlight on him came with a huge learning curve, but it's one he was totally willing to figure out with her from the start because he knew how special she was. He was determined to make this work."