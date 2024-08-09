Travis Scott arrested in Paris

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris after a fight with his bodyguard.

The Paris prosecutor's officer confirmed that Travis was arrested at the George V hotel in the French capital for assaulting a security guard who attempted to break up the fight.

The prosecutor's officer said in a statement to NBC News: "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard.

"The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police."

Meanwhile, back in June, Travis, 33 - whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II - was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning.

His attorney Bradford Cohen said in a statement at the time: "Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."

Police set a bond at $650 - $150 for the intoxication charge and $500 for the trespass - which he submitted, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reported.

According to local news outlet WSVN, the musician had been on a charter boat in the Miami Beach Marina when the vessel's owner called police and asked that Travis leave between midnight and 1am.

A police spokesperson told the TV station: “He was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times.

"[Travis] became irate, screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.”

A police report obtained by TMZ explained cops responded to a fight on one of the boats, and when they arrived Travis was arguing with the occupants on one of the yachts, but the person who reported him asked the officers to remove him.

Police started to escort Travis away - allegedly while he yelled obscenities - and took him to his waiting car past the docks, but he then returned five minutes later and was intercepted as he attempted to head back to the boat.

At this point, the 'Antidote' rapper is said to have become erratic and belligerent, and so he was arrested.

Cops arrested Travis at 1.17am, half an hour after arriving at the scene, before officially booking him three hours later.