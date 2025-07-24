Trisha Paytas almost named her son Water Snake

Trisha Paytas almost named her third child Water Snake instead of Aquaman Moses.

While the 37-year-old influencer caused controversy when she revealed she and husband Moses Hacmon had named their new baby Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, Trish revealed the moniker could have been very different.

Speaking on her podcast Just Trish, she said: “I will say my number one that we were so close to naming the baby is not a movie poster, but I loved it so much. It’s Moses’ poem Water Snake.

“I love Water Snake. It’s the Year of the Snake, Moses is a snake. We love water. I loved [the movie] Water World. I loved the name Water. At the end of the day, Moses loves water, I’ve adopted his philosophy.”

Moses originally shared his poem on YouTube in 2017.

Meanwhile, along with Aquaman and Water Snake, Trisha had some other big ideas for names for the baby.

She said: "I did love Moses Jr., too. I really love that too. And I liked Aladdin. It wasn't water-themed, but I always loved Aladdin. Moses hated that. He vetoed Paper Man and Aladdin. pretty quick, so we switched.

“I’ve been wearing Aquaman T-shirts for years, since 2017 when the first Justice League came out. I have gone to so many Comic Cons for Aquaman. And I really fell in love when we rewatched Aquaman.

“[Aquaman is] of two heritages, like our baby. He connects the land and sea, which is Moses’ order at Benihana. He can talk telepathically to fish. He’s also blonde and brunette, which - plot twist: our Aquaman has blonde hair.”

Along with Aquaman, Trisha and Moses also have daughters Malibu Barbie, two, and Elvis, 13 months.