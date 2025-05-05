Trisha Paytas held her gender reveal at her concert on Sunday (04.05.25).

Trisha Paytas has revealed she is having a baby boy

At her 'Eras of Trish Tour' concert at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, the 36-year-old reality star and musician was joined by her husband Moses Hacmon onstage to reveal the sex of their third child.

A big countdown took place before a blue cannon was set off signally that the couple are having a baby boy.

Trisha and Moses are already parents to Malibu, two, and Elvis, who turns a year old this month.

Trisha previously admitted she "never thought" she would get married and children.

The YouTube star tied the knot with photographer Moses in 2021 and the couple welcomed daughter Malibu Barbie in September 2022.

And Trisha admitted that even though "life has changed for the better" since becoming a mother, she's "still figuring it all out".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight in 2023: "[Life] has changed so much, for the better, I feel like. There's still the funness, and I still can cosplay and do crazy things, but it's just better now, 'cause I have a little partner and it's just so fun. Nothing else matters once you have a kid. It's like, that's all that matters and nothing else matters, so, like, I'm oblivious to everything in the world. It's great. Like, I was excited to have a boy or a girl, but now that she's a girl I just, like, dress her like a mini-me. She's so much fun... she's very Malibu Barbie. She's like a little girl, so I just get to dress her up! On one hand, you know, changing diapers, all that stuff, it's very easy.

"And then, on the other hand, it's a lot more difficult. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to entertain this person and what does she like to do? She likes to look at her hands, she likes to look at [toys] and you're just, like, you're figuring it all out. So it's easier and harder than I thought. But it's so perfect. I never thought this would ever happen for me, marriage and a baby."