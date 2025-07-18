Tristan Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer.

Tristan Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer

The General Hospital actor remains "hopeful" for the future but has appealed for privacy amid a "challenging time" as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease.

Tristan's representative said in a statement: "Beloved Emmy winning actor Tristan Rogers, best known for his role as Robert Scorpio on the daytime drama, General Hospital is sharing with fans that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

"While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family.

"As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding.

"“They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family."

The 79-year-old actor expressed his gratitude towards fans for their "loyalty and encouragement".

The statement continued: “Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever.”

Tristan and his family will only offer updates on his condition if "deemed appropriate".

The veteran actor joined General Hospital as Robert Scorpio in 1980 before leaving in 1992 when his alter ego was apparently killed. He briefly reprised the role - in ghost form - for a week in 1995 and made sporadic appearances in 2006.

In 2008, he joined General Hospital: Night Shift and also appeard in four episodes of the main show the same year. He made frequent further appearances between 2012 and 2018 and rejoined the cast on a more permanent basis from 2019, with his most recent appearance coming last year.

Away from the medical drama, Tristan also had a stint as Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless, appeared in over 100 episodes of The Bay, and received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his work in Studio City.