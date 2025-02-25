Twiggy has had to deal with "a lot of sadness" in her life.

The 75-year-old model -emerged as one of the most recongisable faces in fashion in the 1960s but in 1983, she endured heartbreak when her husband Michael Witney - with whom she has 47-year-old daughter Carly - died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 52.

Asked if she has any regrets, she told Saga magazine: "No, because life has lots of ups and downs. There has been lots of sadness in my life, but out of sadness...I got Carly, who is the best thing since sliced bread to me."

Twiggy - whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson - later tied the knot with Leigh Lawson following the death of the US actor and they remain together to this day, although she admitted that "neither of them" were looking for a partner at the time they met.

She said: "And, with that marriage going wrong, I came back to the UK and met Leigh. We’ve now been together 39 years and married for 35. Neither of us was looking to meet somebody, but that’s when it happens. So out of sadness came happiness."

The fashion icon also struggled with the loss of her parents and had been taking Carly out for her fifth birthday when Michael died, but insisted that tragedy has only made her "stronger" as a person.

She said: "Losing my mum and dad was hard. And the whole episode with Carly’s dad was hard. But when you come through something difficult, it makes you stronger.

"What happened with Michael brought Carly and me really close. I think I probably became a bit overprotective, but I hope I’ve been a good mum."