Twiggy felt "very emotional" watching her late parents in her documentary film.

Twiggy is the focus of a new documentary film

The 75-year-old star is the focus of the Sadie Frost-directed documentary, and Twiggy has admitted that she felt overwhelmed by emotion as she watched old footage of her parents, Nellie and William.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz at the premiere of ‘Twiggy’, in London's Leicester Square on Thursday night (06.03.25), she explained: "Most people have a photo album of their life. To see yourself eight-foot, ten-foot high, seeing my mum and dad - who aren’t with us anymore - seeing myself that young ... I can’t believe I was that young! I was really young.

"When it was happening to me, I felt so grown up. When you’re 16, you think, ‘Oh, I’m so grown up’. But when I watched it, I realised how young I was."

The fashion icon - who rose to prominence during the 60s - relished the experience of working with Sadie on the documentary.

The project actually came together when Sadie, 59, made an appearance on Twiggy's podcast series, 'Tea with Twiggy'.

She shared: "I hadn’t planned to do this. It was [Sadie's] idea.

"I had been approached over the years to do it. For whatever reason, I was too busy, or the person wasn’t right, or the idea wasn’t what I wanted to do. And then she came on, I do a podcast called ‘Tea with Twiggy’, and she came on to talk about 'Quant'. She did a documentary about Mary Quant three years ago, and it was fabulous.

"I said to her, ‘Are you going to do any more?’ because she’s so good. And she said, ‘Well, I loved doing 'Quant' because a lot of it was set in the ‘60s and I love the period and doing all the research.'"