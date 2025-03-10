Twiggy "probably won't" retire.

Twiggy 'probably won't' retire

The 75-year-old model emerged as one of the most recognisable faces in fashion in the 1960s but admitted that her whole career has come as a "shock" to her to begin with and she just wants to continue doing "new things" as time goes on.

She told Britain's Hello! Magazine: "All the things I’ve done in my career weren’t planned and I was as shocked as everyone else, when that happened to me in 1966. I’ve never really thought about age and I probably won’t retire. I pick and choose what I do – but I get invigorated by doing new things."

Twiggy - whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson - has 47-year-old daughter Carly with late husband Michael Witney and noted that she is "her best friend" and they are "very close" to one another.

She said: "Last week we were in Dublin for two days [for promotional work] and Carly came with me. We shared a wonderful suite and went to the spa on our time off – it was really nice to just be together."

"We have a really lovely relationship and are very close ."

Carly added that her mother - who is the subject of Sadie Frost's documentary film 'Twiggy - has the "rare" quality of having been "unaffected by her fame" despite her decades in the spotlight.

She said: "I love her very much. She’s a really wonderful grandmother and the children absolutely adore her.

"After everything she’s gone through, she’s so down to earth. She’s so grateful for things and she’s very unaffected by her fame, which is a rare thing in that industry. She’s very loving and patient and I’ve learned a lot from her."