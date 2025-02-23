Peter Facinelli calls Lily Anne Harrison his "wife" even though they are not yet married.

The 51-year-old actor got engaged to actress Lily, 36, in January 2020 and welcomed son Jack almost three years later but they are "too busy" bringing up their little one right now to think about actually tying the knot.

He told UsWeekly: "I mean, right now, it feels like the wedding is more of a party than making anything official.

"I call her my wife. I treat her like my wife . So we’ll get to the paper and the party eventually. But we are busy with the baby right now."

The 'Twilight' star added that he and his fiancée will get around to actually getting married "at some point" but he thinks of each day he spends with her as a "celebration" anyway.

He said: "It's like, at some point we'll get to it. But every day is a celebration of love with her … right now, we’re just enjoying parenthood, being partners and when we get a minute we’ll throw a party and make it official."

Peter was initially married to 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Jennie Garth and they have Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and 18-year-old Fiona together.

As the LA wildfires began to spread across California in January, the former 'What I Like About You' actress - who is now married to Dave Abrams - took shelter at her ex-husband's home.

She told Fox News Digital: "The girls were like, 'Let's go to dad's.' And I said, 'Absolutely, get the dogs. Dave, you meet us there.' And then we all just sat around together, watched the news and talked and ate Chinese food. It felt very comforting and fuzzy and warm in a very scary time.

"I'm sure they had some pinch me moments where they were like, 'What? My mom and my dad are standing in his kitchen eating banana bread together.

"I'm sure it was surreal for them at times, but I know they loved it and it made them feel good."