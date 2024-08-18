Two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s drugs death are reportedly still allowed to legally prescribe medication.

Medics Mark Chavez, 54, and Salvador Plasencia, 42, are facing charges over their alleged roles in distributing ketamine to ‘Friends’ actor Matthew, who died on 28 October, 2023, aged 54 from the “acute effects” of the anaesthetic.

But TMZ has reported that despite the charges, the Medical Board of California investigated both doctors and has found no reason to revoke their licenses.

The board said in a statement to the outlet: “Both (their) licenses are current and active and the Board has not imposed any restrictions on them.”

Chavez and Plasencia’s licenses are listed on the Medical Board of California’s website without any restrictions.

Chavez’s is classified as “renewed and current” with an expiration date of 30 June 30, 2026 – while Plasencia’s has the same status with an expiration date of 31 October.

The US Department of Justice announced Thursday (15.08.24) Plasencia is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine plus seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine – confirming in his plea agreement he sold ketamine to Plasencia off-market for Matthew to use.

The actor is thought to have paid the pair upward of $55,000 in cash in the weeks leading up to his sudden death.

US Attorney Martin Estrada last week said about the duo: “These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr Perry than caring for his well-being.

“Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials.”

Three other people have been charged over Matthew’s death in the hot tub of his LA mansion, including his live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, who has admitted regularly injecting the actor with ketamine despite having no medical training.

Jasveen Sangha, 41, known as the ‘Ketamine Queen’, and Eric Fleming, 54 have also been charged with supplying Matthew with ketamine.