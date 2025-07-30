Tyra Banks' Victoria's Secret Angel Card has been declined at a store in Los Angeles.

Tyra Banks previously modelled for Victoria's Secret

The 51-year-old star spent more than a decade as a Victoria’s Secret model, and she was ultimately gifted an Angel Card by the lingerie brand.

Tyra explained on Today with Jenna and Friends: "I had a Free Angels card that the head of Victoria’s Secret gave me.

"They were like, ‘Forever. We love you so much. You have this card, and you can go to any shop forever and shop forever with no cap on it.’ So I would get lingerie for myself, matching tops and bottoms, every collection that came out, I got it."

However, after Tyra rejected a new contract with Victoria's Secret, the benefit was soon taken away from her.

She said: "I was like, ‘I don’t want to. I want to be a talk show host. I don’t want to do it.' And they let me have that Angel card for a year later and they said, ‘Give it back, baby!’"

The model subsequently recalled her card being declined at a store in Los Angeles.

She shared: "I hate saying this on national TV! I hate saying this ... It was in like a suburb store in Los Angeles off of the freeway. But oh my gosh, guess what happened, Jenna? I don’t match anymore!"

Asked if she'd ever consider working with Victoria's Secret again, Tyra replied: "I would do a deal if you gave me my card back. Let’s start there. That’s the most important thing. I want my card and then I have to represent the brand."

Despite this, Tyra admitted that just wants her underwear to feel comfortable, rather than sexy, these days.

The runway star - who has also enjoyed success as an actress, starring in shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Glee - said: "I feel like I’ve forgotten myself, being an entrepreneur, being a mommy, and I just want comfort. I have the same underwear that I just keep washing and wearing and washing and wearing."