Tyrese Gibson is currently dating Zelie Timothy

The 45-year-old star - who was initially married to Norma Gibson from 2007 until 2009 and has 17-year-old daughter Shayla with her - struck up a relationship with beauty entrepreneur Zelie, 29, in 2021 after initially deciding he was "too old" to get back on the dating scene.

He told US TV show Extra: "I was too old to be in the clubs. I was too old to be sending DMs to new girls every week and getting into that rat race and God sent me someone really really special."

Despite gushing over his relationship with Zelie now, the pair did go through a brief split in 2022 in which Tyrese claimed that she "wasn't ready to be married" at that point.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to get married and settle down and really really NEST and embrace the comforts of this family and married life ... I don't want to be in your clubs or around your women I want to stay home and be the hard working family man that I am."

The rap star was also married to Samantha Lee from 2017 until 2020, and the pair have three-year-old daughter Soraya together.

Meanwhile, the 'How You Gonna Act Like That' hitmaker is now starring in the leading role of '1992' - which follows a man desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son amid the turbulent Los Angeles riots in 1992 - and was keen to get his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Scott Eastwood to play the on-screen son of late actor Ray Liotta.

He said: "I was on the phone with Ariel Vromen, he’s like, ‘Man, we’re trying to find somebody that can play Ray Liotta’s son.’ I’m like, ‘I’m here right now with Scott Eastwood.’ ‘Really? Put him on the phone.’ He got cast."