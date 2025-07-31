Tyson Beckford "would love to get married".

Tyson Beckford wants to get married

The 54-year-old actor has been linked to several high-profile women over the years, and Tyson admits that he'd still love to tie the knot one day.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the movie star explained: "I would love to get married … I want to push baby strollers and change diapers!"

Tyson once enjoyed a brief romance with Kim Kardashian, after they were introduced to each other by Paris Hilton.

The Hollywood star shared: "Yeah, it was three days. It was Paris Hilton who introduced us. She was like, ‘I got this friend. She got a big ol’ booty!’ [Kim] was just breaking up with Ray J at the time. She seems to not remember it, but OK. I guess I am forgettable?"

By contrast, Tyson has no interest in dating Khloe Kardashian, Kim's younger sister, suggesting that she has too much relationship baggage.

He said: "I’m going to have to swipe left, I’m sorry! There’s too much turmoil over there. Plus her sister would be like, ‘Whatcha doing with my sister?"

Meanwhile, Tyson previously joked that he looked "like a [Ralph Lauren] ad" during his school years.

The actor admitted to being extremely fashion-conscious during his younger years, and he was particularly keen to wear the American brand during his time at school, long before he was paid to do so.

Speaking about his school attire, Tyson told Us Weekly: "I didn't want to be like, 'I got new clothes. I want to show it off,' so I kind of mixed up something old with new.

"My sneakers were always the main focus because I would build the outfit from there."

Tyson - who has also enjoyed significant success as a model - admitted becoming obsessed with Ralph Lauren, before he worked with the clothing brand.

He said: "I looked like a [Ralph Lauren] ad going to school because that's what I wore in junior high school and high school long before I even got a chance to work for the brand."