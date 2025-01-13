Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing.

The 36-year-old boxer has called time on his career following consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, even though he declared he had little intention of retiring after he was beaten by the Ukrainian in their rematch last month.

In a video posted on social media, Fury said: "Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet.

"I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it.

"I’m going to end with this - Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side."

Fury's announcement appears to have ended hope that he could fight British rival Anthony Joshua - who declared recently that a fight with The Gypsy King "had to happen" this year.

However, this is not the first time that Fury has announced that he is retiring - as he did so after beating Dillian Whyte in 2022 before returning to the ring to take on Derek Chisora later that year.

He said at the time: "I am done. Every good dog has its day. Like the great Roman leader said, there will always be someone else to fight. When is enough, enough?

"I am happy, I am healthy. I still have my brains, I can talk, I have a beautiful wife, I have six kids, umpteen belts.

"I have plenty of money, success, fame, glory, what more am I doing it for?"

Fury won 34 out of his 37 fights in his career and became world champion for the first time in 2015 with a victory against Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

The fighter relinquished his world titles as his mental health deteriorated after the victory but he returned to the sport to win the WBC heavyweight belt against Deontay Wilder in 2020 in what was the second of a trilogy of epic fights.

He made successful defences of the title against Whyte and Chisora but his unbeaten record in the ring was ended by Usyk last year and he was unable to avenge the loss in the rematch.