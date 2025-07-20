Uma Thurman has opened up about the intense physical preparation she underwent for the Kill Bill movies.

The 55-year-old actress, renowned for her iconic role as The Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol 1 and Vol 2, discussed her martial arts training during an interview about her new project, The Old Guard 2.

Revealing her return to action films this year came without time for full training, Uma told The Sunday Times: “Fortunately I had put in hundreds of hours learning how to hold a sword (for Kill Bill 1 and 2),” she said.

In her new action film, a sequel to the 2020 Netflix action hit, Uma plays Discord, a 5,000-year-old immortal warrior who engages in an epic sword fight opposite Charlize Theron’s character, Andromache, near a secret nuclear facility.

Uma added about her Kill Bill muscle memory coming in handy during the shoot: “You may not be limber and strong.

“But if your brain has learnt how to memorise sequences of movements, you can get back in that zone.”

For Kill Bill, Uma trained for eight hours a day across three months in preparation for the role.

That experience, she said, proved invaluable when returning to the genre.

Her character in The Old Guard 2 marks her first sword-wielding performance since Quentin Tarantino’s films, and it has been more than two decades since she last performed choreographed combat on screen.

Uma’s new film is directed by Victoria Mahoney and follows a group of age-old warriors with supernatural powers who fight to protect humanity.

The original, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, was praised for its blend of grounded drama and stylised violence.

Speaking about the appeal of The Old Guard, Uma said: “I thought that first movie was really unusual, a superb female-led action film that had depth, drama and really beautiful, naturalistic acting.”

She also credited her co-star and producer Charlize Theron, 48, as a major draw for signing on.

Uma added: “Charlize is a miraculous performer, a very powerful individual and as charismatic in person as on screen.

“And I liked the idea of playing a supporting role to another actress who I thought had done really significant work in the drama/action field.”

Charlize, who also produced both instalments of The Old Guard, told The Sunday Times as part of its feature on Uma: “I have always admired Uma from afar. From Dangerous Liaisons to Kill Bill, her work is a masterclass in finding the micro in characters.

“In moments I got so lost watching her in scenes we had together that I had to remind myself I was in the scene with her. She’s that captivating.”