Union J singer Jaymi Hensley’s fiancé’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Olly Marmon, 33, died in the early hours of Monday (12.08.24) after he suffered a reported 30ft fall from a top-floor suite at the three-star Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northampton, at around 11.30pm the previous night, with his passing publicly revealed on Tuesday.

According to The Sun, there is no action to be taken against former ‘X Factor’ star Jaymi, 34, and police are said to have passed the case of Olly’s death to the coroner.

Confirming detectives were not treating it as suspicious – following the results of a forensic post-mortem that confirmed Olly’s death was the result of injuries sustained in a fall – DCI Johnny Campbell said: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

“In Olly’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report.

“Our initial findings and decision have been explained to Olly’s family who will continued to be supported by Northamptonshire Police as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

Officers had appealed for any footage after Olly fell through a small open window onto a footpath, The Sun said.

It added guests at the Hind Hotel rushed to try to save the hairstylist, but said he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A source told The Sun: “The whole thing is just devastating. It’s a terrible tragedy. The police and ambulance crews were there in minutes, but it was just too late.”

Olly’s family announced his death in a tribute that hailed him as a “spiritual, gentle soul” who was “beautiful both inside and out”.

Jaymi and Olly recently shared an Instagram snap while on a trip to Norway, and in September, the singer uploaded a post celebrating their anniversary in which he said: “14 years together and 1 year until ‘I do!’”

Jaymi, who is famed for reaching the semi-final of ‘The X Factor’ with Union J in 2012 before the boyband had a string of hit singles, had been in a relationship with Olly since 2009, with the couple announcing their engagement in 2014 – before recently saying they were set to marry on 24 September.